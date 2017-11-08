James, Antetokounmpo star as Cavs beat Bucks

Cleveland, November 8: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo starred as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA on Tuesday.

The duo played like superstars and put up some big numbers, but only one went home the winner as the Cavs overcame the Bucks 124-119.

Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points (16-of-21 shooting), nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists, but he also had eight turnovers.

As he does every game, Antetokounmpo did some mega-athletic things that made fans hit the rewind button, including a couple of spectacular slams and a nice chase-down block on James.

James, who finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals, came up huge down the stretch, scoring 10 points in the final five minutes, 11 seconds to hold off a couple of Bucks' charges.

The Cavs (5-6) are going to be just fine. The Bucks, despite a 4-6 record, appear headed for a play-off berth as well behind the spectacular play of Antetokounmpo.

DYNAMIC PELICANS

The two-headed beast of Anthony Davis (37 points, 14 rebounds) and DeMarcus Cousins (32 and 13) ran wild to lead the Pelicans to a 117-112 win over the Pacers.

RUSSELL STRUGGLES

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell turned the ball over eight times in Brooklyn's 112-104 loss to the Nuggets. He hit six of 14 shots, including 0-for-three from behind the arc, to finish with 12 points, well below his 21.3 season average.

SUPER SIMMONS

Nice steal, Ben Simmons, and an even nicer slam.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Cavaliers 124-119 Milwaukee Bucks; New Orleans Pelicans 117-112 Indiana Pacers; Dallas Mavericks 113-99 Washington Wizards; New York Knicks 118-113 Charlotte Hornets; Toronto Raptors 119-114 Chicago Bulls; San Antonio Spurs 120-107 Los Angeles Clippers; Denver Nuggets 112-104 Brooklyn Nets; Philadelphia 76ers 104-97 Utah Jazz; Memphis Grizzlies 98-97 Portland Trail Blazers; Sacramento Kings 94-86 Oklahoma City Thunder

LAKERS AT CELTICS

The Celtics have won nine straight with newcomer Kyrie Irving running the show. The Lakers have won three of four with rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma playing well. It is not exactly Bill Russell against Wilt the Stilt or Magic vs. Bird, but this is still one of the league's marquee long-term rivalries and a good early season matchup for fans.

Source: OPTA