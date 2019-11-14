English
James Harden says Rockets will win NBA title this season: Let's get it!

By Sacha Pisani
James Harden

Los Angeles, November 14: James Harden said the Houston Rockets are going to win the NBA championship this season.

The Rockets have won the title twice in their history, however, it has been 24 years since the franchise's last in 1995.

Houston went down to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semi-finals last season, having lost to the same opponent in the Conference Finals in 2017-18.

The Rockets were also eliminated by the Warriors in the 2014-15 Conference Finals as their wait for glory continues.

But having added Russell Westbrook and with the Warriors struggling in the absence of injured stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson after the departure of Kevin Durant, Harden believes this is the season for the Rockets.

When ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said it was Harden's greatest opportunity to win an NBA ring, the 2017-18 MVP replied: "Facts. 100 per cent."

Asked if he was going to deliver this season, Harden told ESPN: "Take advantage of the opportunity. Of course. I am, we are… let's get it."

Harden was last season's scoring leader, having also topped the charts in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Prior to Wednesday's clash with the Los Angeles Clippers, the seven-time All-Star has been averaging 37.3 points, 8.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season.

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
