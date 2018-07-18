English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

I'm ready to bust him up - Miller calls out Joshua after New York confrontation

Posted By:
Jarrell Miller
Jarrell Miller

New York, July 18: Jarrell Miller is ready to "go anywhere" to fight world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after the pair exchanged words at a DAZN press event in New York.

Joshua was present on American soil to promote the defence of his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Russian Alexander Povetkin on September 22 at Wembley Stadium.

However, Miller interrupted the head-to-head meeting between the two heavyweights to confront the unified champion, who responded to the goading by turning to face up to the trash-talking American.

The pair were quickly separated on stage by promoter Eddie Hearn but, asked in a video interview with Sporting News if he saw fear in Joshua's eyes during their head-to-head, Miller replied: "Most definitely. Most definitely.

"Nobody brings it to him like that. He tried to shut down Breazeale and some other guys who talked s***, but I ain't the one, I ain't the one.

"I would have flipped him on his head if there was nobody in between us."

Miller was present as one of a number of new signings by Matchroom following their rights partnership with DAZN, with IBF light-heavyweight holder Artur Beterbiev, WBA super-bantamweight title-holder Daniel Roman and two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas also among the list of recruits.

While he will have to wait for his shot at Joshua, the fighter nicknamed 'Big Baby' is ready and willing to travel for a crack at the undefeated Briton.

"I will go anywhere to fight him next – I'm ready to bust him up," he added.

Joshua responded to the incident by warning Miller - who boasts a 21-0-1 record as a pro - not to bite off more than he can chew.

"With Miller, he's always been very negative towards me," Joshua told Sporting News.

"I'm not in the business of talking just for clout. I talk because it's real. If I believe I’m better than you, I'm saying that because I am. I'm not just talking it because I want to be popular.

"He started talking behind my back. It's a territorial thing – if you're going to bark, I'm going to roar."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: boxing anthony joshua
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue