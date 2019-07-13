English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vegas shoots 62 to lead John Deere Classic

By Opta
Jhonattan Vegas
Jhonattan Vegas fired a nine-under 62 to grab the lead at the John Deere Classic.

Illinois, July 13: Jhonattan Vegas is feeling it at the John Deere Classic, taking a one-stroke lead after the second round on Friday.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan shot a nine-under 62 in the second round to move into the solo lead at 13 under for the tournament.

He piggy-backed off his first-round 67, during which he had just one blemish on his scorecard with a double bogey on the par-four fifth hole.

On Friday, however, he went mistake-free and carded nine birdies on his way to the top of the leaderboard.

Five men, including Daniel Berger, sit in a tie for fourth place at 10 under.

More REVIEW News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Future unclear, Dhoni to be rested
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: review pga tour golf birdies bogeys
Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue