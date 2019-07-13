Vegas shoots 62 to lead John Deere Classic

The 34-year-old Venezuelan shot a nine-under 62 in the second round to move into the solo lead at 13 under for the tournament.

He piggy-backed off his first-round 67, during which he had just one blemish on his scorecard with a double bogey on the par-four fifth hole.

On Friday, however, he went mistake-free and carded nine birdies on his way to the top of the leaderboard.

Five men, including Daniel Berger, sit in a tie for fourth place at 10 under.