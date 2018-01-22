Jon Rahm wins CareerBuilder Challenge on fourth play-off hole

California, January 22: Jon Rahm defeated Andrew Landry on their fourth play-off hole to claim the CareerBuilder Challenge title here on Sunday (January 21).

After three straight play-off pars, Rahm finally made a birdie putt on the par-four 18th hole.

The two played 18 three times during the play-off (holes one, two and four), and the par-four 10th on the third play-off hole after finishing at 22 under.

Rahm, already with a runner-up finish this year, will now supplant Jordan Spieth as the world's second-ranked golfer. Rahm shot a five-under 67 Sunday to get into the play-off.

Curl it in!@JonRahmPGA buries the birdie to take home the @CBGolfChallenge on the fourth sudden-death playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/UrGDaiTdmF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2018

It appeared Landry would come up short in regulation, but he drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd green to force the play-off. But he ran out of gas, opening the door for Rahm to strike.

John Huh, Adam Hadwin and Martin Piller tied for third at 20 under. Huh shot a six-under 66 Sunday to vault eight spots on the leaderboard, while Hadwin turned in his best finish since a tied for fourth at last year's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Piller, fresh off the Web.com Tour, now has two top-four finishes already this season. He only had one such finish entering the season.

"I'll probably just take playing in a final group on Sunday, I've never done that on the PGA Tour," Piller said after his final round.

"And I played pretty good, I didn't throw up on myself or do anything crazy, so I would say I'll take away playing in final group and playing pretty solid."

Presidents Cup star Kevin Chappell and Scott Piercy tied for sixth at 19 under. Chappell birdied five of his last 10 holes to climb into the top 10.

Source: OPTA