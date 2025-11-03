Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot after Women's World Cup Victory - Dates Confirmed, Wedding will Take place in....

More sports Jonathan Haggerty Withdraws From ONE 173 Due To Injury, Nabil Anane Faces Hiromi Wajima In Kickboxing Bout By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 12:30 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Championship has announced a major reshuffling of the ONE 173 card after reigning ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty withdrew due to injury from his scheduled ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenge against reigning king Nabil Anane on 16 November.

Due to Haggerty's withdrawal, the 21-year-old Anane has received a new opponent and will move up a division to face former three-time K-1 Champion Hiromi Wajima in a featherweight kickboxing showdown at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The 28-year-old London-based Haggerty took to social media with a video message explaining the series of unfortunate injuries that forced him out of this highly anticipated fight. The two-sport ONE World Champion was training in Thailand when disaster struck.

Haggerty injured his left hand three weeks ago, requiring eight stitches to close the wound. Just as he was recovering from that setback, he tore his rotator cuff the following week during training.

An MRI scan revealed the full extent of the damage, forcing the devastating decision to withdraw from his bantamweight Muay Thai challenge. Haggerty had been preparing to reclaim the crown he lost to Superlek Kiatmoo9 via first-round knockout in September 2024.

"Devastated. Heartbroken, to say the least, you know. I did everything I possibly could this camp to be the best version of myself. We left no stone unturned. I've had the greatest team around me, the greatest sparring partners that needed for this fight," Haggerty said.

The Brit, who previously defeated legendary eight-time bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama before conquering ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade for the kickboxing title, apologized to fans, his team, and ONE Championship in his emotional video message.

Despite this setback, Haggerty remains focused on eventually facing Anane for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown. The former two-sport ruler emphasized that no one in the division interests him more than the young Thai-Algerian.

"Also, I just wanna say there's not anybody in the division that I wanna fight more than Nabil Anane. So hopefully, we can reschedule the fight. My main focus is now recovery and getting back on track," Haggerty stated.