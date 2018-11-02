Spieth starts well as Uihlein leads in Las Vegas

English

Jordan Spieth started well at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Las Vegas, November 2: Jordan Spieth made a fine start at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open as Peter Uihlein grabbed the lead on Thursday.

Spieth, making his first start on the PGA Tour this season, fired a five-under 66 in the opening round in Las Vegas.

The American three-time major champion was tied for fifth when the first round at TPC Summerlin was suspended due to darkness.

Spieth, who appears set to finish a year without a win for the first time since 2012, mixed seven birdies with two bogeys.

Uihlein holds a one-stroke lead after carding an impressive eight-under 63 in the first round.

He is a shot ahead of Seth Reeves, who is coming off a top-10 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Harold Varner III and Robert Streb are at six under, while Bryson DeChambeau is one of seven players – including Spieth – a shot further back.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay made a solid start, opening with a two-under 69, while world number nine Rickie Fowler shot a 68.

There were 20 players yet to complete their first rounds when play was suspended, with Wyndham Clark (four under through 15) the best placed.

Chris Stroud, who opened with a 69, produced one of the highlights of the day with a hole-in-one at the 14th.

    Friday, November 2, 2018, 7:50 [IST]
