Joshua Pacio Excited About Flyweight Debut, Aims To Become Two-Division World Champion At ONE 173

Reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio is embracing the challenge of moving up a division when he faces ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on 16 November in Tokyo, Japan.

The 29-year-old Filipino looks to become a two-division ONE World Champion in what promises to be an exciting clash between elite fighters. The Baguio City native brings a stellar 14-4 ONE record with nine finishes into this flyweight challenge.

For Pacio, the opportunity to challenge for the flyweight crown came unexpectedly, but the Filipino star never hesitates when ONE Championship presents him with a chance to make history. His original focus was defending his strawweight title, but dual-division glory proved too tempting.

"My main goal was to defend my strawweight title, but I'll always grab opportunities that ONE Championship gives me. They gave me a chance to fight for the flyweight belt, so here we are," Pacio explained.

"For this fight, I'm actually quite thrilled. I don't have to cut weight that much. At strawweight, I had to restrict my calories. Now, I'm quite surprised by the amount I'm able to eat. I'm more relaxed, and I'm enjoying my training camp."

The relief of not enduring a gruelling weight cut has transformed Pacio's entire preparation process. The Filipino has discovered that competing at flyweight allows him to eat significantly more while maintaining optimal performance, creating a more sustainable training environment.

Pacio has noticed remarkable improvements in his strength, power, and recovery during training camp. The additional nutrients in his body have accelerated his recovery time, allowing for more intense training sessions and better overall preparation for this championship challenge.

"I really feel extra powerful in this weight class. I feel it in training, too, particularly with my recovery. I feel like I'm recovering much faster because I have more nutrients in my body. I'm eating a lot more," Pacio said.

"The main thing, of course, is to make sure I don't lose speed. It's one of my best attributes, so I made sure it's still there when I move up a weight class."