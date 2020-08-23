Taylor edges out Persoon in brutal rematch

Taylor, an Olympic gold medallist and a two-weight world champion who demanded a rematch against Persoon following a contentious win in 2019, made it 16 bouts unbeaten when she came out on top 98-93 96-94 96-94 on the judges' cards.

Keen to dispel any lingering doubts from the first fight, Taylor made a rapid start, landing two clean blows in the first round and leaving Persoon bloodied by the end of the second.

Persoon steadied herself in round three, though – unlike in their first meeting – Taylor refused to be drawn in by the Belgian, who did land an overhand right in the fifth.

Despite heavy swelling to her forehead, Taylor got the better of Persoon again in the seventh round, picking off her opponent with some sharp jabs.

Taylor was twice wrestled to the ground as Persoon's aggression continued, and the Irishwoman was subsequently hit with a slew of clean shots.

Persoon seemed to take the final rounds, with a brawl in the closing 15 seconds leaving both fighters exhausted, but it was ultimately Taylor who edged it.

"This time I respect the result," Persoon, who also revealed she broke her nose two rounds in, told Sky Sports after the fight.

"The weight was too much. I ate, ate, ate but didn't have the power to hurt her. I could not hurt her. And if you can't hurt her, she is technical and runs around. You have to hurt her.

"She deserves the win. I respect her. I've got no problem. My respect to her. She deserves the win today."