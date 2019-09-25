English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kevin Durant expected to miss entire season, Nets GM confirms

By Gabrielle Mcmillen
Kevin Durant set to miss the entire 2019-20 season
Kevin Durant set to miss the entire 2019-20 season

New York, September 25: Kevin Durant is not expected to play for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019-20 season, general manager Sean Marks confirmed.

Ten-time All-Star Durant tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June, with the Golden State Warriors beaten to the championship by the Toronto Raptors.

Despite knowing the 2014 MVP would likely require nine to 12 months of rehabilitation, the Nets signed him to a four-year, $164million deal in free agency.

It had been reported this week that Durant could return in March, but Marks denied that will be the case.

"His rehab is going very well," Marks said at a news conference on Tuesday (September 24).

"The expectations are that he will be out for the year. We're not going to plan on playing (him).

"His rehab obviously will be predetermined over the course of the next few months ... ultimately, Kevin will have a large say in when he comes back and how he's feeling."

While Durant recovers, the team will be led by Kyrie Irving, who also joined the team in the offseason from the Boston Celtics.

More KEVIN DURANT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue