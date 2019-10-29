English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kevin Durant would like to play for Barcelona before retirement

By Tom Webber
Kevin Durant

New York, October 29: NBA superstar Kevin Durant confessed he would be interested in finishing his career with Barcelona.

Ten-time All-Star Durant won two NBA championships as part of a dominant Golden State Warriors side, while he was named MVP in 2014 after averaging 32 points per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 31-year-old, who also has two Olympic gold medals to his name, will hope to add further honours when he returns from an Achilles rupture and to team up with Kyrie Irving at the Brooklyn Nets, who he joined in free agency on a reported four-year, $164million deal.

When Durant is finally ready to start winding down, though, he likes the idea of challenging himself in Europe.

"I really want to play overseas my last year. At Barcelona. I would (like to), one of these days," Durant told Serge Ibaka on 'How Hungry Are You?'.

"That's the second-best league in the world and EuroLeague games look fun. But that's just me in the house, on the couch, watching TV, dreaming.

"I don't know for a fact if I'll do it, but it would be cool to experience it."

Footage of Durant making the comments published on Twitter unsurprisingly drew interactions from Barcelona's official account and those belonging to Alex Abrines and Nikola Mirotic.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue