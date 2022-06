Khelo India Games 2022 June 5 Highlights: Maharashtra shoot into the lead with 9 gold, Haryana win 6

But by late evening, hosts Haryana clawed back into the race, picking up a total of 6 gold to take the second position. They have already garnered the most number of medals though, capturing 23 (5 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze) to Maharashtra's 17 (9 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze).

On a day full of action and exciting twists and turns, two new youth national records were also created in weightlifting.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Maharashtra dominate with 9 gold medals, Haryana bag 6 yellow metals

Maharashtra expectedly bagged 3 out of 4 gold on offer in weightlifting, and also 3 in yoga and 1 in cycling while Haryana underlined their dominance on the wrestling mat, gobbling up all five gold up for grabs, and 1 in cycling.

Manipur shot to the third place in the medals tally, annexing 4 gold medals in Thang-ta, an indigenous sport added to the Khelo India program for the first time.

Maharashtra's Kajol Sargar (women's 40kg) pocketed the first medal of the Games, lifting a total of 113 kg (50kg in snatch and 63 in Clean and Jerk). Her state-mate Harshada Garud then rewrote the Youth National Record in the women's 45kg category as she overcame a stiff challenge from Uttar Pradesh's Anjali Patel.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Schedule: Venue, Date, Games List, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

With both lifting 80kg in clean and jerk, it all boiled down to their third and final lift. Garud lifted 83 kg in her second attempt itself to etch her name in the record books while Anjali failed even in her third.

Earlier, L Dhanush of Tamil Nadu bagged the Boys 49kg gold medal with a new Snatch record of 88 and an overall lift of 190 kg.

Haryana began their medal charge at the cycling velodrome in Delhi as Vrinda Yadav bagged the gold medal in the Girls 7.5kg Scratch Race.

The hosts were banking on making a clean sweep of gold medals on the wrestling mat and Ronit Sharma did not disappoint, opening their account in the Boys Greco-Roman 51 kg category when he defeated state-mate Rahul.

Sahil Jaglan scored a convincing 10-0 win over Robinpreet Singh of Punjab in the Freestyle 92 kg.

Jyoti completed the clean sweep by defeating Maharashtra's Pragati Gaikwad by technical superiority in the Girl's 57kg weight category.

The action continued in kabaddi, hockey, volleyball, gymnastics and badminton.

RESULTS - MEDAL EVENTS:

Wrestling

Boys

92kg Freestyle: 1. Sahil Jaglan (Haryana), 2. Robinpreet Singh (Punjab), 3. Manish (Delhi), 3. Deepak Chahal (Delhi)

51kg Greco Roman: 1. Ronit Sharma (Haryana), 2. Rahul (Haryana), 3. Kapil Dalal (Haryana), 3. Davinder Singh (Punjab)

60kg Greco Roman: 1. Ankit (Haryana), 2. Ashish Mor (Haryana), 3. Varun (Delhi), 3. Ravi Kumar (Haryana)

Girls

46kg: 1. Tannu (Haryana), 2. Sneha (Haryana), 3. Gauri (Maharashtra), 3. Anshika Khoker (Uttar Pradesh)

57kg: 1. Jyoti (Haryana), 2. Pragati Gaikwad (Maharashtra), 3. Anjali (Haryana), 3. Dhanashri Fand (Maharashtra)

Weightlifting

Boys - 55kg

1. Mukund Aher (Maharashtra), 2. Chera Tania (Arunachal Pradesh), 3. Raja Bharti (Chhattisgarh)

Boys - 49kg

1. L. Dhanush (Tamil Nadu) *NR, 2. D. Veeresh (Andhra Pradesh), 3. Vaibhav Swami (Uttar Pradesh)

Girls - 45kg

1. Harshada Garud (Maharashtra) NR*, 2. Anjali Patel (Uttar Pradesh), 3. Vani Puri (Punjab)

Girls - 40kg

1. Kajol Sargar (Maharashtra), 2. Sandiya Gungli (Arunachal Pradesh), 3. Rekhamoni Gogoi (Assam)

Girls 49 kg

1. Gyaneshwari Yadav (Chhattisgarh), 2. V. Rithika (Tamil Nadu), 3. V. Madhumitha (Pondicherry)

Cycling

Boys

10 kms Scratch Race: 1. Mahendra Saran (Rajasthan), 2. Adwaith Sankar (Kerala), 3. Ravi Singh (Haryana)

1 KM Time Trial: 1. Sampath Pasmel (Karnataka), 2. Warishdeep Singh (Punjab), 3. Niraj Kumar (Haryana)

Team Sprint: 1. Rajasthan, 2. Manipur, 3. Punjab

Girls

7.5 kms Scratch Race: 1. Vrinda Yadav (Haryana), 2. Pooja Danole (Maharashtra), 3. Reet Kapoor (Chandigarh)

500 Mtrs Time Trial: 1. Sadnya Kokate (Maharashtra), 2. Celestina (Andaman & Nicobar), 3. Kavita (Haryana)

Team Sprint: 1. Andaman & Nicobar, 2. Maharashtra, 3. Haryana

Yogasana

Boys

Traditional (Individual)

Sumit Dilip Bandale (Maharashtra), 2. Rajdeep Dalal (West Bengal), 3. Deepanshu (Haryana)

Artistic (Pair)

1. Aryan Kharat, Nibodh Patil (Maharashtra), 2. Sayan Debnath, Avarjit Saha (West Bengal), 3. Sagar Ranga, Jeetu (Haryana)

Rhythmic (Pair)

1. Nanak Abhang, Ansh Mayekar (Maharashtra), 2. Kavikumar, Abinesh Kumar B. (Tamil Nadu), 3. Gourav, Parbhat Kumar (Haryana)

Girls

Artistic (Pair)

Vaidehi Mayekar, Yuganka Rajam (Maharashtra), 2. Shreya Bhattacharjee, Naisha Sarkar (Jharkhand), 3. Dharshini M., Oviyea C. (Tamil Nadu)

Traditional (Individual)

1. Aranya Hutait (West Bengal), 2. Tanvi Redij (Maharashtra), 3. Manvi Vyas (Haryana).

Source: SAI Media