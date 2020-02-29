English
Khelo India University Games: India's fastest woman Dutee Chand clinches 100m gold

By
Khelo India University Games: Indias fastest woman Dutee Chand clinches 100m gold

Bhubaneswar, February 29: There was a sudden rise in energy and enthusiasm in the Kalinga Stadium when homegirl Dutee Chand stood at the start line of the 100m finals at the Khelo India University Games in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (February 29).

The 24-year-old sprinter, representing Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), raced away from the word go and took a massive lead.

With her competitors nowhere close to Dutee, the national record holder bagged gold with a timing of 11.49 seconds. The second best, Dhanalakshmi S from Mangalore University, clocked 11.99 seconds and Sneha SS from Mahatma Gandhi University clinched the bronze with a timing of 12.08 seconds.

"It was really nice to participate at the Khelo India University Games. I have won a gold medal as well. I am really happy with my result," Dutee said after her win.

The sprinter added that she will improve her timing by 10-15 seconds in her next meet, "This is the first meet for me in 2020. So the start of the year has been good. I will improve by 10-15 seconds in the next tournament. I am feeling very fit at the moment, however, I have to improve my speed now."

Chand, who set her personal best and bettered her own national 100m record with a timing of 11.22 seconds at the National Open Athletics Championships last year, needs to clock 11.15 seconds to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. She is currently training very hard to achieve the qualification mark.

"My practice is going on really well for me. I am training for six-seven hours every day. My coach has been guiding me well in track and gym workout," Dutee declared.

She will take part in the 200 metres on the final day of the Games.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 19:22 [IST]
