Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Schedule: Venue, Date, Games List, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

The multi-disciplinary event will see heroes being created in 15+ sports along with the introduction of five indigenous sports - Gatka, Thang-ta, Kalarippayattu, Mallakhamb, and Yogasana.

The competition will get underway with a spectacular Opening Ceremony on Saturday (June 4). Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana brace for a royal battle for supremacy on the field across various disciplines.

Contingents:

Haryana have fielded a 396-member contingent, the largest at KIYG 2021, and will compete in every sport. Maharashtra have sent a 318-strong contingent and will be competing in 23 of the 25 events.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal Tally

Overall, as many as 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, will be vying in 25 sports for 269 gold, 269 silver and 358 bronze medals.

Where to watch:

The multi-disciplined event will be aired LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV.

Full List of Sports/Disciplines:

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Venues and sports they'll host:

Punjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting

Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)

Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Yogasana

Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting

Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo

Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis

Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey

Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

War Heroes Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)

War Heroes Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming

Timings: 8 am to 6 pm on all days

Schedule:

Date Sport Archery June 4, 2022 - June 7, 2022 Athletics June 4, 2022 - June 7, 2022 Badminton June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022 Basketball June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022 Boxing June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022 Cycling June 5, 2022 - June 11, 2022 Cricket June 4, 2022 - June 12, 2022 Football June 4, 2022 - June 12, 2022 Gatka June 4, 2022 - June 6, 2022 Gymnastics June 6, 2022 - June 11, 2022 Handball June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022 Hockey June 5, 2022 - June 12, 2022 Judo June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022 Kabaddi June 4, 2022 - June 8, 2022 Kalaripayattu June 10, 2022 - June 13, 2022 Kho kho June 4, 2022 - June 9, 2022 Mallakhamb June 8, 2022 - June 12, 2022 Swimming June 6, 2022 - June 8, 2022 Shooting June 5, 2022 - June 9, 2022 Tennis June 7, 2022 - June 11, 2022 Table Tennis June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022 Thang-Ta June 5, 2022 - June 7, 2022 Volleyball June 7, 2022 - June 11, 2022 Weightlifting June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022 Wrestling June 5, 2022 - June 8, 2022 Yogasana June 5, 2022 - June 7, 2022