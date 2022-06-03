English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Schedule: Venue, Date, Games List, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

By

New Delhi, June 3: With an aim to harness the tremendous potential in sports in the country and provide the youngsters with a sound footing and state of the art infrastructure, the Khelo India initiative has become a strong framework to make India a multi-sporting nation.

The multi-disciplinary event will see heroes being created in 15+ sports along with the introduction of five indigenous sports - Gatka, Thang-ta, Kalarippayattu, Mallakhamb, and Yogasana.

The competition will get underway with a spectacular Opening Ceremony on Saturday (June 4). Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana brace for a royal battle for supremacy on the field across various disciplines.

Contingents:

Haryana have fielded a 396-member contingent, the largest at KIYG 2021, and will compete in every sport. Maharashtra have sent a 318-strong contingent and will be competing in 23 of the 25 events.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal TallyKhelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal Tally

Overall, as many as 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, will be vying in 25 sports for 269 gold, 269 silver and 358 bronze medals.

Where to watch:

The multi-disciplined event will be aired LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV.

Full List of Sports/Disciplines:

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Venues and sports they'll host:

Punjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting

Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)

Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Yogasana

Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting

Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo

Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis

Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey

Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

War Heroes Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)

War Heroes Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming

Timings: 8 am to 6 pm on all days

Schedule:

Date Sport
Archery June 4, 2022 - June 7, 2022
Athletics June 4, 2022 - June 7, 2022
Badminton June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022
Basketball June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
Boxing June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
Cycling June 5, 2022 - June 11, 2022
Cricket June 4, 2022 - June 12, 2022
Football June 4, 2022 - June 12, 2022
Gatka June 4, 2022 - June 6, 2022
Gymnastics June 6, 2022 - June 11, 2022
Handball June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
Hockey June 5, 2022 - June 12, 2022
Judo June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022
Kabaddi June 4, 2022 - June 8, 2022
Kalaripayattu June 10, 2022 - June 13, 2022
Kho kho June 4, 2022 - June 9, 2022
Mallakhamb June 8, 2022 - June 12, 2022
Swimming June 6, 2022 - June 8, 2022
Shooting June 5, 2022 - June 9, 2022
Tennis June 7, 2022 - June 11, 2022
Table Tennis June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
Thang-Ta June 5, 2022 - June 7, 2022
Volleyball June 7, 2022 - June 11, 2022
Weightlifting June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022
Wrestling June 5, 2022 - June 8, 2022
Yogasana June 5, 2022 - June 7, 2022
Comments

MORE KHELO INDIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Khelo Games full schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 21:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments