Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Schedule: Venue, Date, Games List, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

New Delhi, June 3: With an aim to harness the tremendous potential in sports in the country and provide the youngsters with a sound footing and state of the art infrastructure, the Khelo India initiative has become a strong framework to make India a multi-sporting nation.
The multi-disciplinary event will see heroes being created in 15+ sports along with the introduction of five indigenous sports - Gatka, Thang-ta, Kalarippayattu, Mallakhamb, and Yogasana.
The competition will get underway with a spectacular Opening Ceremony on Saturday (June 4). Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana brace for a royal battle for supremacy on the field across various disciplines.
Contingents:
Haryana have fielded a 396-member contingent, the largest at KIYG 2021, and will compete in every sport. Maharashtra have sent a 318-strong contingent and will be competing in 23 of the 25 events.
Overall, as many as 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, will be vying in 25 sports for 269 gold, 269 silver and 358 bronze medals.
Where to watch:
The multi-disciplined event will be aired LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV.
Full List of Sports/Disciplines:
Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.
Venues and sports they'll host:
Punjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting
Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)
Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey
Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Kho kho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Yogasana
Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting
Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo
Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis
Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)
Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey
Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)
War Heroes Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)
War Heroes Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming
Timings: 8 am to 6 pm on all days
Schedule:
|Date
|Sport
|Archery
|June 4, 2022 - June 7, 2022
|Athletics
|June 4, 2022 - June 7, 2022
|Badminton
|June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022
|Basketball
|June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
|Boxing
|June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
|Cycling
|June 5, 2022 - June 11, 2022
|Cricket
|June 4, 2022 - June 12, 2022
|Football
|June 4, 2022 - June 12, 2022
|Gatka
|June 4, 2022 - June 6, 2022
|Gymnastics
|June 6, 2022 - June 11, 2022
|Handball
|June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
|Hockey
|June 5, 2022 - June 12, 2022
|Judo
|June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022
|Kabaddi
|June 4, 2022 - June 8, 2022
|Kalaripayattu
|June 10, 2022 - June 13, 2022
|Kho kho
|June 4, 2022 - June 9, 2022
|Mallakhamb
|June 8, 2022 - June 12, 2022
|Swimming
|June 6, 2022 - June 8, 2022
|Shooting
|June 5, 2022 - June 9, 2022
|Tennis
|June 7, 2022 - June 11, 2022
|Table Tennis
|June 9, 2022 - June 13, 2022
|Thang-Ta
|June 5, 2022 - June 7, 2022
|Volleyball
|June 7, 2022 - June 11, 2022
|Weightlifting
|June 9, 2022 - June 12, 2022
|Wrestling
|June 5, 2022 - June 8, 2022
|Yogasana
|June 5, 2022 - June 7, 2022
