Kings don't chase other kings - Wilder is 'declaring war' on Joshua

London, October 30: Deontay Wilder is "declaring war upon" Anthony Joshua as the American pushes for a heavyweight unification bout.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn wants Wilder to tackle Dillian Whyte early next year before offering the WBC belt-holder a shot at his prized asset, WBA and IBF champion Joshua, who successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff last weekend.

And the unbeaten Wilder, who has won 37 of his 38 victories by knockout, has indicated he is willing to take on Whyte as a prelude to what would be an eagerly anticipated showdown with Joshua.

"You want Whyte and I want Joshua," Wilder said. "Put them in a package and let me fight.

"I will knock out Whyte easy. I could do it with one hand tied behind my back.

"Kings don't chase other kings. I got a kingdom and I brought all my king's men and all the king's horses and now I'm knocking on your kingdom doors.

"I declare war. I am declaring war upon AJ. I will not chase him. We are going to lure you in, you can only run for so long and so far."

