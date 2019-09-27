English
Kiren Rijiju hopes Indian athletes will give best-ever performance at Tokyo Olympics

By
File photo: Kiren Rijiju

Bengaluru, Sep 27: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday (September 27) felt optimistic about Indian athletes' best-ever performance at the Tokyo Olympics-2020.

At the Anju Bobby Sports Academy in Bengaluru, Rijiju told reporters, "The Olympics is well on course and we hope that we will give the best ever Olympic performance."

The minister announced a government grant of Rs five crore for the academy. Rijiju said the Olympics was just 10 months away and hence, due to paucity of time it will not be possible to produce extra players and talent.

"So, whatever we have the strength available right now, of that we will make the best use of it," the minister said.

Speaking about the exclusion of shooting from the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Rijiju said the Indian Olympics Association president and secretary-general had met him and even recommended boycotting the games if the sport is dropped from the competition. He said he sought some time and wrote a letter to his British counterpart.

"At this point in time, it is difficult for me to make further comments. We will take a final call because this is a political issue," Rijiju said, adding that he stood by their sentiments but the final decision will be taken at an appropriate time at an appropriate level.

About groupism and infighting in federations, the minister said groupism will prevail in democratically functioning federations but it should not hamper the prospects and future of athletes. He even warned that the government will take over the federations and constitute an ad hoc committee if groupism affects the future of players.

(With PTI inputs)

Match abandoned without a ball bowled
Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 20:07 [IST]
