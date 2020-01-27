Kobe Bryant dead: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, cricket fraternity mourns NBA legend's death

|
Virat Kohli:
Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram account, “Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. I am absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family."
Vivian Richards:
Mourning Bryan’s death, Richards said: "A true legend of the sporting world! Rest In Peace dear Kobe and his daughter. May the family have immense strength to overcome this sad time."
Shane Warne:
Australian spin great Shane Warne was "stunned" by the tragedy. "Like everyone, I'm stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time!"
Ishant Sharma:
India pace bowler Ishant Sharma expressed his condolences, “Basketball Champion and his daughter, will always be remembered! Heartbreaking news. My condolences to the family! Rest in peace!”
Sachin Tendulkar:
Indian cricket legend Sahin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to express his grief. “Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world.”
Ravichandran Ashwin:
Ashwin also expressed his shock, “Kobe Bryant died??? One of greatest sportsmen of our time is no more.”