Kobe Bryant dead: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, cricket fraternity mourns NBA legend's death

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Sunday was a black letter day in the world of sports as retired basketball star Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

According to reports the basketball legend was involved in a crash in Calabasas around 10 am local time. The 41-year-old was travelling in a private helicopter and his thirteen-year-old daughter also passed away in the crash.

The news of the former LA Lakers’ star spread like wildfire with fans and sporting fraternity from across the world mourning the shock death of the legend.

The cricket community also joined the rest of the world in mourning the NBA legend’s death with India captain Virat Kohli and legendary Vivian Richards offering their condolences.

Others who expressed their grief included Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene.

Bryant, who retired in 2016, played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers and finished his career as one of the best to ever play the game.