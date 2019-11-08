Clippers fined over Leonard comments

Leonard sat out the Clippers' 129-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday (November 6) as his team manage his workload.

However, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said before the defeat that there was "no concern" about Leonard's health, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The NBA approved the Clippers' decision to manage the 28-year-old, but it fined the team for comments made about Leonard's fitness.

"Following additional review of the LA Clippers not playing Kawhi Leonard in last night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has confirmed that the team's decision to sit Leonard for management of an injury was consistent with league rules," a statement read on Thursday.

"The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games.

"The NBA has fined the Clippers $50,000 for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard's health status."

The Clippers are 5-3 and face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday (November 7).