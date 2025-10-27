More sports Lando Norris Takes Lead In Drivers' Championship Following Impressive Mexico Grand Prix Victory Lando Norris secured his tenth career win at the Mexico City Grand Prix, leading the drivers' championship by one point. With 16 podiums this season, he remains focused on upcoming races. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Lando Norris has taken a cautious approach to his Formula One title hopes, even after leading the drivers' championship following a commanding performance at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Norris secured victory at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who claimed second place. This win propelled Norris to the top of the standings, just one point ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth after a challenging start.

Norris has now achieved 16 podium finishes this season, joining an elite group of drivers who have reached this milestone in a single year. This list includes Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher, and Nico Rosberg. Despite leading the championship for the first time since April's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Norris remains focused on taking each race as it comes. "It's one weekend at a time," he stated. "I'm happy and focused on myself."

This victory marks Norris' 10th career win in Formula One and his sixth this season. It also represents McLaren's first triumph in Mexico since Ayrton Senna's win in 1989. Reflecting on the race, Norris said it was straightforward for him as he maintained focus throughout. "A good start and a good launch allowed me to set the pace," he added.

The chaotic first lap saw both Max Verstappen and George Russell veer off track, but Norris managed to stay composed under pressure. He credited his successful launch for giving him an advantage over competitors. "Just stay relaxed and get a good launch," he explained about his strategy during that crucial moment.

Norris expressed gratitude towards fans after securing his first win in Mexico. He described it as an incredible experience to win in such a vibrant setting. The F1 schedule now pauses for a week before resuming with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, where McLaren holds a record of 12 victories.

As the season progresses with four races remaining, Norris is determined to maintain his momentum while keeping expectations grounded. His disciplined focus on each race reflects his commitment to achieving success without getting carried away by current standings or past performances.