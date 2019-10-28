English
NBA Wrap: LeBron & Davis inspire Lakers as Warriors suffer another blow-out loss

By Ameer Tyree
LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Los Angeles, October 28: LeBron James and Anthony Davis starred as the Los Angeles Lakers secured back-to-back NBA wins by topping the Charlotte Hornets 120-101.

James and Davis each posted double-doubles to inspire the Lakers against the Hornets in Los Angeles on Sunday (October 27).

Lakers superstar James finished with 20 points and 12 assists, while team-mate Davis had a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers (2-1).

The Hornets (1-2) were led by Miles Bridges and his 23 points on the road.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors suffered a crushing 120-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The departure of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson's injury have weakened the Warriors significantly as they look to re-assert themselves as title contenders following last season's run to the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry had 23 points but the Warriors (0-2) still lost to continue their winless start to the season.

Irving stars in Nets loss

Kyrie Irving tallied 37 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 134-133 after overtime.

CJ McCollum scored 36 points to lift the Portland Trail Blazers past the Dallas Mavericks 121-119.

Herro struggles

Tyler Herro made one of his six shots and totalled eight points in the Miami Heats' 116-109 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Crowder with the buzzer-beating three!

Jae Crowder's overtime game-winner made the FedExForum erupt.

Sunday's results

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-92 Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies 134-133 Brooklyn Nets (OT)

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-109 Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers 121-119 Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers 120-101 Charlotte Hornets

Nuggets at Kings

The Denver Nuggets have had early success, while the Sacramento Kings are trying to find their footing, but both teams are chock full of young talent. There will be exciting matchups to key in on across the board during the game.

Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
