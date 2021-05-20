LeBron drains late three as Lakers progress to play-offs, Warriors to face Grizzlies

Shortly after copping a Draymond Green finger to the eye and with the shot clock elapsing, James was out of rhythm when he received a pass but drained a huge three with 58 seconds left in their play-in game.

The shot put the Lakers up 103-100 and they would not surrender that lead, as Stephen Curry lost a late inbound pass with 2.1 seconds on the clock.

The result means the Lakers claim seventh seed and will take on the second seed Phoenix Suns, while the Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday to earn eighth seed to face the Utah Jazz in the playoffs.

James had a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis was crucial defensively, closing down Curry in the final play, and ending the game with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Curry had 37 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Warriors, who had led by 13 points at the main break, after the point guard scored 15 in the second.

LEBRON FROM WAY DOWNTOWN TO PUT THE @LAKERS AHEAD FOR GOOD! pic.twitter.com/DbMStzlAVg — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2021

The Grizzlies withstood the San Antonio Spurs' late charge to progress to the eighth seed play-in game against Golden State with a 100-96 victory.

Memphis led by 21 points at one stage but were headed by the Spurs in the final quarter, before rallying to take the win.

Center Jonas Valanciunas was huge for Memphis with 23 points and 23 rebounds, while Ja Morant chipped in with 20 points, six assists and six rebounds and Dillon Brooks had a game-high 24 points.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan had a game to forget, shooting five-from-21 from the field to finish with 20 points, while Dejounte Murray shot from-from-17 from the field, with neither making a three.

The defeat means Spurs miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.