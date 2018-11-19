LeBron made 51 points 'look easy', says Walton

On his return to Miami, where he won two NBA championships, James had 51 points and eight rebounds in the Lakers' 113-97 win over the Heat on Sunday (November 18).

James moved past Allen Iverson and into outright sixth for the most 50-point games with the 12th of his career.

Walton hailed the 33-year-old's performance and said James was in such good form, he made it look simple.

"When players are as good as LeBron and they're having a night, things just look easy for them," Walton said, via NBA.com.

"It's not easy, but they make it look that easy because they're that good."

🎥 LeBron dropped 51 points tonight in Miami to go along with his 8 boards and 3 helpers #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/cSlaHlBICc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 19, 2018

The win was the Lakers' seventh in their past nine games as they improved to 9-7 after a slow start to the season.

James was happy with his performance, which included making six of eight from three-point range.

"I put a lot of work into my craft. I've been shooting a lot of threes, a lot of mid-range, a lot of free throws," he said.

"I'm just trying to get my timing back, so it's good to see when the work pays off."