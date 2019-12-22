English
LeBron James doubtful for Nuggets showdown

By Peter Thompson
LeBron James

Los Angeles, December 22: The Los Angeles Lakers could be without LeBron James against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday due to a thoracic muscle strain.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed the four-time NBA MVP did the damage during a 105-102 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (December 18).

James will be monitored, but the 34-year-old is a doubt for the showdown with the Nuggets at Staples Center, where the Lakers will attempt to stop the rot after back-to-back defeats.

"It was sustained in the Indiana game," Vogel said. "He played through it in the Milwaukee (Bucks) game, but the medical team is just keeping a close eye on him and list him as doubtful (to play on Sunday).

"If he doesn't go, it's going to be a group effort. We'll release starting line-ups tomorrow (Sunday), but it's one of those things that no one person can pick up what LeBron does for our team, so it will just have to be a group effort."

There is more positive news on forward Kyle Kuzma, who has been struggling with an ankle injury but is probable to face Denver.

The Lakers are 24-5 at the top of the Western Conference, while the Nuggets (19-8) occupy third place are have won their last five games.

Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
