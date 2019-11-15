English
LeBron James 'the best athlete to ever walk this planet' – Warriors coach Kerr

By Sacha Pisani
LeBron James

Los Angeles, November 15: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is "probably the best athlete to ever walk this planet" according to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr watched James lead the Lakers past the struggling Warriors 120-94 on Wednesday (November 13) after the four-time NBA MVP posted 23 points and 12 assists.

A three-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, James has enjoyed a stunning start to the season with the Lakers, having struggled in his maiden Los Angeles campaign.

Kerr – who won three titles playing alongside Michael Jordan at the Chicago Bulls – paid James the ultimate compliment after the 15-time All-Star took down the Warriors in LA midweek.

"I think I've said it before I mean, probably the best athlete to ever walk this planet when you think about his strength, power, speed, durability," Kerr said on Thursday.

"I've never seen anybody in my lifetime in any sport who I would consider a better athlete."

James endured a forgettable debut campaign in Los Angeles, where a groin injury restricted the former Cleveland Cavaliers star to 55 games in 2018-19 as the Lakers missed the playoffs for a sixth successive season.

However, the fit-again 34-year-old is a man on a mission this season, with James averaging 23.9 points, 11.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds through 11 games.



Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
