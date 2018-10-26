LeBron posts first triple-double as a Laker in Los Angeles win

James starred with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, recording his 74th career triple-double and his first since joining the Lakers.

He helped LA move to 2-3 this season after its second straight win, which was also James' first as a Laker at the Staples Center.

The Lakers outscored the Nuggets 34-25 in the fourth quarter, inflicting Denver's first defeat of the season.