English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Clippers' George fined $35k for 'home-court cooking' comments

By Sacha Pisani
Paul George

Los Angeles, February 14: The NBA fined Paul George $35,000 after the Los Angeles Clippers star criticised officials in Tuesday's defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.

George claimed the Clippers fell victim to some "home-court cooking" following a 110-103 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

The six-time All-Star – who was just three of 15 from the field and one of four from three-point range for 11 points – felt the Clippers were up against it in more ways than one, with the visiting side penalised for eight more personal fouls than the 76ers.

And the NBA sanctioned George for his comments on Thursday (February 13), the league saying the fine "also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.''

In his first season with the Clippers since arriving from the Oklahoma City Thunder, George is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

More PAUL GEORGE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue