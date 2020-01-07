English
Red-hot Mavs star Doncic shrugs off latest triple-double: It's just stats

By Liam Blackburn
Luka Doncic had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Mavs improved to 23-13
Dallas, January 7: Luka Doncic may have recorded his 11th triple-double of the season on Monday, yet the Dallas Mavericks sensation insisted he is paying little attention to his historic numbers.

The 20-year-old had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Mavs improved to 23-13 with a 118-110 win over the Chicago Bulls.

It was the ninth time this season Doncic had made a 30-point triple-double, more than the rest of the NBA combined, with LeBron James (three) the only other player to have achieved that feat on multiple occasions.

Unlike his last triple-double - which came in a losing cause against the Charlotte Hornets - Doncic's heroics came in a victory, which was the most important thing to the Slovenian.

"I don't know what to tell you, man," he told reporters. "It's just stats, you know. Every game is another stat.

"For me, I always say it's more important to get a win."

It was the 19th triple-double of Doncic's career, by far the most ever of any NBA player under the age of 21.

The great Magic Johnson is next on the list with seven, while James had five.

"The rare thing about Luka is he's doing this at 20," added Tim Hardaway Jr, who had 15 points in Dallas' win.

"I haven't really seen any 20-year-old be this effective on both ends of the floor."

Doncic's brilliance was also appreciated by Bulls coach Jim Boylen, who described him as being built like an NFL player.

"He uses his physical size – he's like a linebacker handling the basketball,” Boylen said in quotes published on the Mavs' website.

“Then you add that with the skill level. He has unbelievable skill level.

"The step-back going left, the forceful drives going right.

"That combination of size, strength, skill level and decision-making makes him a special player."

Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
