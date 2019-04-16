English

Sacramento Kings confirm Luke Walton as new coach

By Opta
Luke Walton
Los Angeles, April 16: Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton has been named as the Sacramento Kings' replacement for Dave Joerger.

Joerger was sacked last week after a 39-win season, with Walton's deal as the new head coach reported to run through to the end of 2022-23.

Walton and the Lakers "mutually agreed to part ways" on Friday (April 12), ending an eventful week in Los Angeles after Magic Johnson unexpectedly stepped down from his position as president.

"I have known Luke for many years and I am so excited to welcome him and his family to the Sacramento Kings," GM Vlade Divac said in a statement.

"I look forward to his leadership on the court as we work to build a winning culture for many years to come."

In three seasons with the Lakers, Walton went 98-148 and the team's record continued to improve each year, but his late-game management was questioned at times towards the end of his tenure and there was speculation throughout much of the campaign that he would be let go.

Walton will take over a Kings team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight years, though they were in contention for much of 2018-19 before finishing ninth in the Western Conference.

    Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
