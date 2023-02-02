Manish Kumar - the Iron Man of Indian Martial Arts - eyes glory in judo at Asian Games

Manish has achieved success in all the fields he has tried out in his career and still he strives to reach greater heights.

He is currently preparing himself for a number of big sports events scheduled to take place this year, including the Asian Games.

Let us take a look at Manish's stellar journey so far.

Manish Kumar's achievements at national, international level

Manish is an established name in the sporting fraternity and has stellar achievements both at the national and international levels.

At the national level, Manish has won multiple honours including a Gold medal in Senior National Championships 2009, Kerala in the 90 kg category.

He won a bronze medal in Federation Cup Championship, 2008, Haryana (81kg), as well as a silver medal in the All India Inter University Games 2008 Manipur (90kg).

When it comes to the international scene, Manish has made India proud at various levels. He won a bronze medal in Asian Championship 2015 held in Lebanon (100 kg category), a bronze medal in Trishakti International Open Judo Championship in 2014 in Indonesia (90kg), a bronze medal in the 1st Martial Arts Asian Games 2009 held in Bangkok (100kg), a bronze medal in Grand Prix 2007 held in France (90 kg) among others.

Eyeing for a podium finish in Asian Games

Manish is now striving to reach greater heights. He has his eyes set on bringing glory to India in Judo at the 2023 Asian Games in China. The Games were initially scheduled to take place from 10 to 25 September 2022, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marquee multi-nation event will be held between September 23 and October 8 2023.

"I am looking forward to representing India at the Asian Games. I am currently focussing on my diet, nutrition, training and workout to be in the best possible shape going into this prestigious continental tournament," Manish said.

Career in Modelling

Manish's success is not just limited to the sporting fields. He is a successful model, actor and fitness enthusiast. Regarding the entertainment industry, he has been a part of several movies and TV reality shows like Love & War and the Marathi movie Pichkari.

Besides that, he has been a show-stopper in Khoj Naye Star Ki 2019 and Kavya Ka Show 2019. He was also a part of the jury in Freedom Prince and Princess.