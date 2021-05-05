Boxing: Mary Kom among 10 boxers to resume training as elite women national camp shifted to Pune

The national training camp will be conducted with a secure training module created in which players are divided into three different groups alongside their respective sparring partners and coaches as they will train within the group at different scheduled times.

"With the Asian Championships and the Olympic Games approaching, our focus will be to utilise the time we have in hand and maximise the training ahead of these two events. Considering the safety of players, coaches and support staff, we have created a training plan for players in separate clusters to minimise the risk involved. These are tough times but as much as we have to be careful, we also have a job at hand and we are ensuring our boxers can get back to camp and start training and working to get the best results possible," said Hemanta Kalita, General Secretary of Boxing Federation of India.

Rajasthan boxer Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), who had been impressive during her gold medal triumph at the recent AIBA Youth World Championship in Poland, also selected in the camp alongside Manju Rani (48kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg) and Shashi Chopra (64kg). Another highlight of the camp is Jasmine (57kg) who was sensational during her maiden senior international outing at the Boxam Tournament in Spain earlier in March where she bagged a silver medal.

The pugilists will be accompanied by a 10-member team of coaches and support staff which includes Head Coach Md Ali Qamar and Foreign Coach Raffaele Bergamasco.

Source: BFI Release