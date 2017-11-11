UFC: McGregor clashes with official at MMA event

Dublin, November 1!: Conor McGregor has found himself in more controversy after clashing with a referee at an MMA event in Dublin while celebrating with Charlie Ward.

Ward claimed a first-round win over John Redmond at the Bellator 187 event on Friday and McGregor leapt into the octagon to congratulate his friend.

Referee Marc Goddard attempted to remove McGregor from the fighting arena and was pushed by the UFC lightweight champion.

McGregor then chased the official across the octagon as Goddard tended to Redmond, the 29-year-old having to be held back by security as he shouted and pointed at the referee.

McGregor has not competed since being beaten on his boxing debut by Floyd Mayweather Jr in August, but has been linked with a UFC return against Tony Ferguson.

A second boxing fight with former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has also been mooted.