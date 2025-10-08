'Why not keep going?' - Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire before scoring 1,000 goals

More sports McLaren Urged To Review Norris-Piastri Incident To Maintain Driver Trust After Singapore Grand Prix Andrea Stella calls for a detailed review of the collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix to ensure driver trust in McLaren remains intact. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 19:11 [IST]

McLaren is set to review the incident involving Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the Singapore Grand Prix. Andrea Stella emphasised that maintaining driver trust in the team is crucial. Despite McLaren securing a second consecutive constructors' championship, the collision between Norris and Piastri on the first lap cast a shadow over their celebrations.

Piastri currently leads Norris by 22 points in the drivers' standings, with six races left this season. At Marina Bay, Piastri finished fourth while Norris secured third place. The incident occurred when Norris overtook Piastri, prompting Piastri to express his frustration over the team radio, questioning if such actions were acceptable.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown attributed the clash to intense racing. However, team principal Andrea Stella insists on a thorough analysis of the event. "Our review needs to be very detailed, very analytical," Stella told Sky Sports. He stressed that understanding both drivers' perspectives is essential before forming a unified opinion.

Stella also commented on Norris' move at turn three, describing it as overly aggressive. He highlighted the importance of sophistication and detail in decision-making. "We need to retain a higher degree of sophistication and detail because there are so many elements that you need to take into account," he stated.

The decision not to enforce a position swap later in the race was justified by McLaren as an evasive action by Norris to avoid Max Verstappen. Piastri later deemed this decision unfair. Stella emphasised that beyond championship points, maintaining driver trust is foundational for team operations.

The F1 calendar continues with the United States Grand Prix in Austin on October 19, followed by the Mexico City Grand Prix a week later. As McLaren prepares for these events, resolving internal dynamics remains a priority alongside their competitive ambitions.