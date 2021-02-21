Heat sizzle as Miami pip LeBron's Lakers, Hornets buzz past Curry-less Warriors

In a rematch of last season's NBA Finals, which LeBron James and the Lakers won, the Heat came out on top in Los Angeles.

The Heat led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter before the Lakers rallied, but Miami held on at Staples Center.

Kendrick Nunn (27 points) and Jimmy Butler (24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals) fuelled the Heat on the road.

James led the slumping Lakers – who have lost back-to-back games – with a team-high 23 points.

CP3 surpasses Robertson as Suns set franchise record

It was a memorable day for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, who routed the Memphis Grizzlies 128-97. Paul passed Oscar Robertson for sixth place on the all-time assists list. Robertson had 9,887 assists. The Suns, meanwhile, nailed a franchise-record 24 three-pointers.

Chris Paul passes Oscar Robertson for the 6th-most assists in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/YRzfIwBLOl — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2021

Zach LaVine's 38 points inspired the Chicago Bulls to a 122-114 victory over the Sacramento Kings. LaVine made 15 of 20 shots in his fourth consecutive game with 30 or more points.

Russell Westbrook (27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds) and Bradley Beal (37 points) teamed up to guide the Washington Wizards to an 118-111 victory at the Portland Trail Blazers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped. Damian Lillard's 35 points and 12 rebounds were not enough for the Blazers.

Caruso scoreless

Alex Caruso dished off four assists, but it was a tough night for the Lakers shooting guard in a scoreless outing. He was 0-of-three from the field, missing both of his three-point attempts.

The less said about the Grizzlies' performance from beyond the arc, the better. Memphis were just five-of-33 from three-point range – shooting at 15.2 per cent in a crushing defeat at home to the Suns.

Rozier calls game!

Terry Rozier nailed a jumper as time expired to lift the Charlotte Hornets past the Golden State Warriors 102-100. Rozier finished with 36 points. Golden State lost Stephen Curry (illness) moments before tip-off.

PUT SOMRSPECT ON HIS NAM‼️ TRRY. ROZIR. pic.twitter.com/D9UxuKS2am — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 21, 2021

Saturday's results

Charlotte Hornets 102-100 Golden State Warriors

Miami Heat 96-94 Los Angeles Lakers

Chicago Bulls 122-114 Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns 128-97 Memphis Grizzlies

Washington Wizards 118-111 Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs-New York Knicks (postponed)

Houston Rockets-Indiana Pacers (postponed)

Nets at Clippers

It will be a blockbuster battle on Sunday (February 21) when the Brooklyn Nets (19-12) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (22-9). The Nets will be without Kevin Durant (hamstring) for a fourth consecutive game. Both teams are second in their respective conferences.