Morant after first career triple-double - Grizzlies will keep playing with a chip on our shoulder

The Grizzlies earned a 106-99 victory on the road on the back of Morant's 27 points, 10 assists and as many rebounds.

It saw the Grizzlies move to 27-26 for the campaign, one more triumph than some sportsbooks were projecting at the beginning of the season.

NBA wrap: Clippers condemn Cavs

Morant, who is in the hunt to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year, says the team – who are eighth in the Western Conference – remain fuelled to succeed due to being written off.

"I feel like we all here just have a chip on our shoulder," said Morant.

"Like I said before, they had us picked to win 26 games this year. That's a chip right there, and we just passed that tonight. But the chip won't leave."

Ja Morant's 1st career triple-double propels the @memgrizz past Washington. Kyle Anderson: 16 PTS, 5 REB

Jaren Jackson Jr: 14 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/yLgCD0H66A — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020

Speaking post game to Fox Sports, Morant said: "[It was] our mindset [that earned the win].

"We all felt like as a whole we weren't playing how we wanted to play, how we needed to play. We had to pick up our energy well.

"I mean it's our fight, we live by never give up, go out and compete each and every night. Always play together. Tonight we came back late in fourth quarter and came out with a big win on the road."

The Wizards led by 12 at the end of the first but went 4-for-26 shooting in the final quarter and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins saluted the team's fighting spirit.

"It was awesome for Ja to get his first career triple-double, the guys are super happy for him," he said.

"But one of the biggest plays of the game was the late shot clock, he finds Brandon Clarke, who had been struggling all game, trusted his team-mate, found an open three and it was a big-time shot.

"There was so much trust throughout the game for our guys, they kept fighting, kept communicating, kept their spirits up.

"I'm really proud of them, this could have been a game where we said 'we just don't have it man, nothing's working for us' but they kept their heads up."