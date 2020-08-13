Nate McMillan signs Pacers contract extension

McMillan is in his fourth year in charge of the Pacers and on Wednesday (August 12) confirmed he has reached an agreement to extend his stay.

"I just felt that that was appropriate for both sides," McMillan said before the Pacers' NBA game against the Houston Rockets.

"Normally I don't do any negotiations until after the end of the season. This has been an unusual season for all of us - myself, the organisation, the NBA. And we've been talking about this and thought that one-year extension was really the appropriate thing for both sides."

Terms for McMillan's contract were not disclosed as the Pacers prepare to feature in the playoffs or a fourth consecutive season.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said: "What Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension.

"Between injuries and changes in personnel, he and his coaching staff have adapted and produced positive results. He also represents the franchise, the city and our state in a first-class manner."

The experienced McMillan has 16 NBA seasons under his belt as a head coach, having previously led the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle SuperSonics.