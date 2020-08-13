English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nate McMillan signs Pacers contract extension

By Peter Thompson

Orlando, August 13: Head coach Nate McMillan has signed a one-year contract extension with the Indiana Pacers.

McMillan is in his fourth year in charge of the Pacers and on Wednesday (August 12) confirmed he has reached an agreement to extend his stay.

"I just felt that that was appropriate for both sides," McMillan said before the Pacers' NBA game against the Houston Rockets.

"Normally I don't do any negotiations until after the end of the season. This has been an unusual season for all of us - myself, the organisation, the NBA. And we've been talking about this and thought that one-year extension was really the appropriate thing for both sides."

Terms for McMillan's contract were not disclosed as the Pacers prepare to feature in the playoffs or a fourth consecutive season.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said: "What Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension.

"Between injuries and changes in personnel, he and his coaching staff have adapted and produced positive results. He also represents the franchise, the city and our state in a first-class manner."

The experienced McMillan has 16 NBA seasons under his belt as a head coach, having previously led the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle SuperSonics.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: nba indiana pacers basketball
Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue