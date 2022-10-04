National Games: Fascinated by boats but discouraged by boys once, Khushpreet Kaur wins two rowing gold

oi-Avinash Sharma

Ahmedabad, Oct 3: Double gold medallist in the 36th National Games' Rowing events, Khushpreet Kaur took up the sport over a chide for being a girl.



"I had gone swimming and I got intrigued by its boats," she disclosed on Monday, shortly after winning her second gold in the Quadruple Sculls with Vindhya Sankath, Poonam and Rukmini. Earlier, she had won the Singles Sculls crown too.



The boys, however, mocked her and refused to let her into the boat, making her even more determined to give it a shot.



"I don't know. I just wanted to sit in it at least once because of that. I craved for it," Khushpreet Kaur explained.



She soon created her chance to not only sit in the rowing boat but also to man it. "The moment I sat in the boat something clicked in my heart. I felt extremely happy. Then and there, I decided that I wanted to do something in this sport only."



That was in 2018.



Originally from Bhatinda, she had moved to Chandigarh to pursue a career in athletics. But in that single moment, she gave up Discus Throw and Hammer Throw and got down to rowing.