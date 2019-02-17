English

NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry reveals three-point contest bet with brother Seth

By Opta
Stephen Curry

Charlotte, February 17: More than just pride is going to be on the line for Curry brothers Stephen and Seth when they compete in the three-point contest as part of the 2019 All-Star weekend in their hometown of Charlotte.

The Golden State Warriors guard suggested a "friendly wager" for Saturday's event that means a significant amount of money will be coming out of one of their pockets for as long as they remain in the NBA together.

"I'm thinking the loser has to buy all the family tickets for the rest of our careers for our games," proposed Stephen Curry.

He later added: "Family is obviously big for us and our support. I kind of wanted to weave that into the bet, so whoever loses has to pick up the tab for all the tickets any time we play against each other for the rest of our careers.

"The stakes are high, considering how many people show up for our games. I've got to get the best of him. I know he's very confident, though."

Seth Curry said: "That's a big bet. It's going to be a lot of fun. I've got a lot on the line. I've got to lock in. I've got to focus. I've got to make some shots. I've got to beat Steph.

"I've got to beat all nine to win, but for that I've just got to beat Steph. It's going to be difficult."

The three-point contest is part of a trio of events, which includes the dunk contest and skills challenge, that will take place at Spectrum Center.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
