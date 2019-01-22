NBA: Butler's sprained wrist not expected to keep him out 'long term'

The 29-year-old forward originally suffered the injury in Philadelphia's 117-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last weekend.

He is listed as day-to-day and considered questionable for the team's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday (January 23).

"It isn't something that we are, or he is, worried about in the sense of this is a lingering, long-term thing," Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Butler is averaging 19 points and 4.8 rebounds in 28 games with the 76ers. He is shooting 47.5 per cent from the field and 38.6 per cent from three-point range.

Butler demanded to be moved away from the Timberwolves before the start of the season. Minnesota eventually sent him to the 76ers in mid-November in exchange for a package centred around Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Philadelphia entered their matchup against Houston with a 30-17 record.