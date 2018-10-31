NBA: Cavs win first game of season, but Drew's interim status still unclear

The Cavaliers are now 1-0 under interim coach Larry Drew, who assumed the role on Sunday (October 28) when the team fired Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start.

Rodney Hood scored 26 points – his first game in a Cleveland uniform with 20 or more points – and seven Cavs scored in double digits, including center Tristan Thompson, who had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Yet even as Drew picked up the victory, questions remain about his contact status. He wants more money for taking on the interim role, but no progress has been made in contract talks.

"There are no updates, which I'm very disappointed about," Drew said on Tuesday (October 30) regarding his contract situation (via ESPN ). "I'm going to be professional and I'm going to do my job. It's been close to 72 hours."

