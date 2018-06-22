Hawks select Doncic with third pick in NBA Draft

Doncic, who helped Real Madrid win a championship last season, became just the fifth international player selected in the top three overall picks of the NBA Draft.

Doncic, 19, averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season, and is viewed as a possible point guard or shooting guard in the NBA.

With a number of teams searching for dynamic guards, it appears the Hawks will actually be settling elsewhere.

According to ESPN, Doncic could be headed to the Dallas Mavericks.