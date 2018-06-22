English

Hawks select Doncic with third pick in NBA Draft

Posted By:
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with pick three in the draft.

New York, June 22: The Atlanta Hawks selected Slovenian guard Luka Doncic with the number three overall pick on Thursday in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Doncic, who helped Real Madrid win a championship last season, became just the fifth international player selected in the top three overall picks of the NBA Draft.

Doncic, 19, averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season, and is viewed as a possible point guard or shooting guard in the NBA.

With a number of teams searching for dynamic guards, it appears the Hawks will actually be settling elsewhere.

According to ESPN, Doncic could be headed to the Dallas Mavericks.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue