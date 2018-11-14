NBA: Warriors' Green suspended for Hawks clash

Green was suspended for "conduct detrimental to the team", the Warriors said in a statement.

He reportedly got into an altercation with team-mate Kevin Durant after regulation ended against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday (November 12).

Durant wanted the ball to take the last shot in regulation but Green took it up the court himself and did not get a shot off.

Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended

The altercation reportedly carried over into the locker room where team-mates questioned Green about turning the ball over in the waning seconds.

Green then reportedly confronted Durant about his impending free agency.

Golden State lost to Los Angeles 121-116 in overtime.