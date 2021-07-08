English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA Finals 2021: Suns confirm ACL tear for Saric

By Ben Somerford

New York, July 8: The Phoenix Suns have revealed forward Dario Saric tore the ACL in his right knee in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and is out indefinitely.

The Croatian's knee buckled in the first quarter of Tuesday's 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, as he drove on Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Saric did not return to the court and the Suns did not provide an update on his condition post-game.

Phoenix have since confirmed Saric's diagnosis, ruling him out indefinitely with a torn ACL.

"It's just one of those situations that literally breaks your heart," Suns coach Monty Williams said on Wednesday (July 7).

"Dario is a guy that I've been with twice. I coached him in Philly, and to get a chance to be with him here, he's what Suns basketball is about. Hard worker, unbelievable guy, and he was so looking forward to playing in these Finals.

"And to play a few minutes and have that kind of injury, it was a tough thing to hear this morning."

Saric, who has been used as a back-up center to Deandre Ayton this postseason, averaged 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in the 2020-21 NBA season. The 27-year-old has seen action in each of the Suns' past 11 games.

Comments

MORE NBA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ENG 2 - 1 DEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 9:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments