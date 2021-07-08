NBA Finals 2021: Suns confirm ACL tear for Saric

The Croatian's knee buckled in the first quarter of Tuesday's 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, as he drove on Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Saric did not return to the court and the Suns did not provide an update on his condition post-game.

Phoenix have since confirmed Saric's diagnosis, ruling him out indefinitely with a torn ACL.

"It's just one of those situations that literally breaks your heart," Suns coach Monty Williams said on Wednesday (July 7).

"Dario is a guy that I've been with twice. I coached him in Philly, and to get a chance to be with him here, he's what Suns basketball is about. Hard worker, unbelievable guy, and he was so looking forward to playing in these Finals.

"And to play a few minutes and have that kind of injury, it was a tough thing to hear this morning."

Saric, who has been used as a back-up center to Deandre Ayton this postseason, averaged 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in the 2020-21 NBA season. The 27-year-old has seen action in each of the Suns' past 11 games.