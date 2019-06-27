Gasol exercises option, returning to Raptors

Gasol is exercising his $25.6million option and will return for next season, the NBA champions announced on Wednesday (June 26).

The 7-1 center averaged 13.6 points, 7.9 points and 4.4 assists per game last season, splitting time between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Raptors, who acquired him in a deal in February.

He averaged 12 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals as the Raptors knocked off the Golden State Warriors for their first NBA title.

Welcome back, champ!



Campeón, bienvenido a tu casa de nuevo.



Campió, Benvingut de nou a casa teva.#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/BATMczWnqh — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 26, 2019

On the free agent front, Leonard has already reportedly opted out of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent, although Toronto hope to re-sign the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Guards Danny Green, Jodie Meeks, Jeremy Lin, and forward Eric Moreland are also unrestricted free agents.

The team have reportedly tendered a $1.8m offer to restricted free agent Patrick McCaw.