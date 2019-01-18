English

Warriors' Durant on Curry: He's a once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime talent

By Opta
Curry-Stephen-Durant-Kevin-USNews-ftr-getty

Los Angeles, Jan 18: Kevin Durant has been impressed by Golden State Warriors team-mate Stephen Curry's recent run of success.

Curry became the first player ever to knock down at least eight three-pointers in three straight games when he hit nine triples in the Warriors' 147-140 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

After the game, Durant praised Curry's performance.

"He's a once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime talent," Durant said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "His movements are so smooth that he makes it look so easy. When he's knocking down those shots, it's just a joy to see."

Curry tallied 41 points and five rebounds in the victory over the Pelicans. He was 11 of 22 from the field and connected on nine of his 17 three-point attempts.

"Sometimes, when you get hot like that, you can't see anything but the rim," Curry said. "You just try to stay on balance and get to your spot, wherever that is. Again, these are shots I work on. I have confidence in them. I know my team-mates do."

Klay Thompson, Curry's backcourt partner, was also impressed.

"It's incredible," Thompson said. "Pull up off the dribble from 30-plus feet – it's insane. I'm witnessing greatness."

The Warriors (31-14) will face the Clippers in Los Angeles on Friday.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
