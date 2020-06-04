English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies' head coach Taylor Jenkins conducts historic webinar with Indian coaches

By
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins conducted a historic first-ever webinar with basketball coaches from across the Indian subcontinent
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins conducted a historic first-ever webinar with basketball coaches from across the Indian subcontinent

Mumbai, June 4: While the sporting world generally, and the basketball world, in particular, is largely on a time out due to the ongoing lockdowns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian basketball community was in for a treat.

On Wednesday (June 3), Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins conducted a historic first-ever webinar with basketball coaches from across the Indian subcontinent.

The webinar was co-hosted by Shivam Patel of Patel Pick and Roll Sports along with Vinod Muthukumar of Sportz Village Academies, in collaboration with Ekalavyas Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

Coronavirus: NBA 'planning to restart season on July 31'

Alongside Coach Jenkins, renowned Coach David 'Shot Doctor' Jones from Shooting For Success, was also present to answer participants' questions.

The free webinar, which had received over 180+ registrations from coaches across India, Nepal and Bangladesh, saw over 70+ participants simultaneously tuned in during the peak of the call.

"I can't wait to come to India and demonstrate this in person," Coach Jenkins said, during the two-hour-long session that had questions constantly pouring in from grassroots coaches, NBA fans and players that even included the current captain of Nepal's Men's team and a former player of the Bangladesh Men's team.

From the importance of building relationships with players, the fundamentals of playing with space, steps taking by NBA teams towards safeguarding the mental health of its players, the 'Great Debate' of Jordan vs LeBron James, Coach Jenkins answered all questions patiently and in-depth.

"It's going to be an interesting, unique, new opportunity, and I'm excited, as long as it's safe," Jenkins said, when asked about the strong possibility of the NBA 2019-20 Season resuming in end July.

Jenkins entered his first season as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies after being named to the position on June 11, 2019. He joined Memphis after serving last season as an assistant coach under two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks, helping guide the team to the NBA's best regular-season record (60-22), a trip to the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals and the league's highest-scoring offence (118.1 points per game). He was an assistant coach for Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Source: Media Release

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue