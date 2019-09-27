NBA India Games: 10 things to know about Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis

Let's get to know this uniquely skilled Lithuanian baller even more as he gears up to shine at the NBA India Games on October 4 and 5.

1. Lithuanian roots

Sabonis was born on May 3, 1996 in Portland, Oregon. He also represents the Lithuanian National team despite being an American citizen. The Lithuanian-American star stands at 6-foot-11 and is an integral part of the Pacers lineup.

2. Son of Hall of Famer

Domantas is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis. The legendary Portland Trail Blazers player is a former EuroBasket MVP and was also included in the FIBA's Greatest Players list in 1991.

3. Start in Europe

As a teenager, Domantas played for the Spanish Club Unicaja Málaga in 2012, but made sure to not sign a salaried contract in order to remain eligible for the NCAA tournament. In the 2013 FIBA Europe Young Men's Player of the Year Award voting, Sabonis finished in the top 10.

4. NCAA Division I team to All-WCC

Prior to the 2014-15 season, Sabonis committed to the NCAA Division I team Gonzaga University, and ended up playing two seasons with the team. As part of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, he posted team highs of 66.8% field-goal percentage and 7.1 rebounds and was named to the First-team All-WCC in 2016.

5. Move to NBA

Sabonis declared for the NBA draft in 2016 and was selected by the Orlando Magic as the 11th overall pick. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft night. Sabonis dropped 10 points in just 12 minutes to help Team World defeat Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

6. Ferocious dunks

Sabonis plays at the Power Forward as well as Center position and is feared across the league for his ferocious dunks. His left-handed posters have made the NBA highlight reels even more fun to watch during this past few seasons.

7. Pacers move

Sabonis' current stint with the Pacers started in 2017. He has grown immensely as an all-round talent ever since, recently posting career-high average of over 14 points per game on a blazing 60% shooting conversion from the floor. He also pulled down a career-best 9.3 rebounds per game during his 2018-19 campaign.

8. Second generation superstar

Sabonis will be the only second generation superstar to take the floor when the Indiana Pacers clash against the Sacramento Kings for a couple of pre-season bouts at the NCSI Dome, Mumbai, in October.

9. Lithuanian Player of the Year

While Sabonis was playing his second season with the Pacers, he was bestowed with the coveted honour of the Lithuanian Player of the Year by the Lithuanian Basketball Federation in 2018.

10. FIBA World Cup display

Domantas' recent showing in the FIBA World Cup for Lithuania exhibited that he possesses all the weapons needed to be a strong leader, even at just 23 years of age. He can shoot, drive to the rim, finish in the paint and rebound consistently, along with being efficient.