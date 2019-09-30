NBA India Games 2019: Iconic Playoff Moments in Indiana Pacers franchise history

Crunch-time baskets in the dying seconds, heroic plays brimming with quality athleticism and indelible moments of eternal basketball artistry outline Indiana's illustrious playoff history.

With a staggering heap of postseason wizardry to choose from, here we have some moments that were, and still are truly breathtaking. From Indiana's ABA dominance all the way to the recent times, there is no shortage of quality basketball whatsoever.

1. 2013 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2

With five seconds remaining in the third quarter, Paul George crossed up LeBron James(of the Miami Heat) on the perimeter and in a singular moment of athletic brilliance, flew over 'The Birdman' Chris Andersen with a ferocious dunk. George's dunk was a prime example of the athletic gifts he carries, while also being an efficient scorer for his team.

2. 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5

As Indiana entered the fourth quarter trailing by 12 points, Reggie Miller dropped 25 points in the final period itself and snatched a much-needed victory for his team. It is moments like these that make Reggie one of the greatest clutch performers in NBA history.

3. 1970 ABA Finals, Game 4

Roger Brown set up the Pacers first title run by dropping 53 points and helped his team thrash Los Angeles for a convincing 142-120 win. 'The Rajah' was a thrilling talent and played a crucial role in the franchise's first championship.

4. 1995 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Game 1

With 18.7 seconds left in the game and the Knicks leading 105-99, Reggie Miller made sure the game wasn't over just yet. In one of the most iconic postseason barrages, Miller scored 8 points in just 9 seconds, edging the Pacers for a sneaky yet dramatic 107-105 victory.

5. 1994 Eastern Conference first round, Game 1

Trailing by two in the game's dying seconds, Orlando flanked Reggie Miller with four defenders, and missed out the new Pacer, Byron Scott, who was lurking on the right wing. Scott sank the crunch three-pointer and gave Indiana their first playoff series win since 1975.

6. 2000 Eastern Conference first round, Game 5

2000 was the year that the Pacers chose to make their first NBA Finals appearance, but had to kick past the pesky Bucks to do so. Indiana found themselves down by a point with 29 seconds left. The inbounds pass eventually ended up in Travis Best's hands - who had missed 12 of his last 14 shots - and he ended up sinking a corner three with Reggie Miller as a mere spectator.

#gtmbk's Travis Best was selected 22nd in the NBA Draft in 1995 by the Indiana Pacers. #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/6xyQIs7jSE — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) June 20, 2015

7. 1973 ABA Finals, Game 7

George McGinnis put together 27 points in the deciding game of the Finals to bag his franchise their third title in four years. The Pacers beat the Kentucky Colonels 88-81 to cement their dynasty as the most memorable one in ABA history.