NBA wrap: Harden leads Rockets past LeBron-less Lakers, Giannis stars

Orlando, August 7: The LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers fell to another NBA loss, while Giannis Antetokounmpo starred again on Thursday (August 6).
Without James (groin), the Lakers suffered a second straight loss, beaten by the Houston Rockets 113-97.
James Harden led the way for the Rockets with 39 points on 11-of-19 shooting, while the guard also had 12 assists and eight rebounds at the Walt Disney World Resort.
In James' absence, Anthony Davis had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers.
Coming off back-to-back losses, the Milwaukee Bucks clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Miami Heat 130-116.
The Bucks recovered from a 23-point deficit to bounce back, with Antetokounmpo finishing with 33 points and 12 rebounds.
Khris Middleton also posted 33 points for Milwaukee.
3⃣3⃣ apiece for Giannis & Khris!@Giannis_An34 and @Khris22m combine for 66 PTS as the @Bucks clinch the East's top record! #FearTheDeer #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/n0gYdDFP6u— NBA (@NBA) August 7, 2020
Leonard, Lillard in form
Kawhi Leonard had 29 points as the Los Angeles Clippers eased past the Dallas Mavericks 126-111.
Damian Lillard hit 11 three-pointers in a 45-point haul to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets.
A career-high 35 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic guided the Sacramento Kings to a 140-125 success against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cook can't take chance
Quinn Cook was unable to make the most of his start for the Lakers. The guard went two-of-12 from the field for just six points in 29 minutes.
Amazing Lillard
Lillard went 11-of-18 from three-point range in an incredible performance.
ALL of @Dame_Lillard's career-high tying 11 THREES in tonight's @trailblazers W!— NBA (@NBA) August 7, 2020
45 PTS | 12 AST | 11 3PM pic.twitter.com/piZ7JcNUK9
Thursday's results
Sacramento Kings 140-125 New Orleans Pelicans
Milwaukee Bucks 130-116 Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns 114-99 Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers 126-111 Dallas Mavericks
Portland Trail Blazers 125-115 Denver Nuggets
Houston Rockets 113-97 Los Angeles Lakers
Celtics face Raptors
The Boston Celtics (45-23) and Toronto Raptors (49-18) go head-to-head in another blockbuster battle on Friday (August 7).