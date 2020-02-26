NBA: Kerr hopeful over Curry return on March 1

Curry has played just four games this season, sidelined since October due to a broken hand.

The two-time MVP is targeting a return against the Wizards and head coach Steve Kerr is hopeful about the 31-year-old's availability for the clash at the Chase Center.

"That is the hope," Kerr told a news conference on Tuesday (February 25).

"I think we're going to re-evaluate on Saturday so he won't come back before that date, but I know he's had that date in his mind.

"He'll continue to work this week and then we'll make that determination on Saturday whether he'll play or not on Sunday."

The Warriors have struggled without Curry and amid an injury-ravaged season, having gone into Tuesday with the worst record in the NBA at 12-45.