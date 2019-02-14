English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Embiid fined $25k for criticising officials after 76ers loss

By Opta
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid

New York, February 14: The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid $25,000 for publicly criticising referees following Tuesday's loss to the Boston Celtics.

Embiid was frustrated after the 76ers were beaten 112-109 by Eastern Conference rivals the Celtics in Philadelphia.

The 76ers star told reporters the officials "f****** suck" post-game, leading to Wednesday's fine.

Embiid leads Philadelphia in points, rebounds and blocks. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 2018-19.

The 76ers surprisingly acquired Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers in a huge trade before the trade deadline. The loss to Boston was their first since making the move.

Although Philadelphia fell short against the Celtics, they rank fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers will attempt to bounce back against the lowly New York Knicks on Wednesday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: AJA 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue