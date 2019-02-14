Embiid fined $25k for criticising officials after 76ers loss

Embiid was frustrated after the 76ers were beaten 112-109 by Eastern Conference rivals the Celtics in Philadelphia.

The 76ers star told reporters the officials "f****** suck" post-game, leading to Wednesday's fine.

Embiid leads Philadelphia in points, rebounds and blocks. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 2018-19.

The 76ers surprisingly acquired Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers in a huge trade before the trade deadline. The loss to Boston was their first since making the move.

Although Philadelphia fell short against the Celtics, they rank fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers will attempt to bounce back against the lowly New York Knicks on Wednesday.